Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. 85,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

