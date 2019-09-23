Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,539,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 524,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,081,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,378. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

