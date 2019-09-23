TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Tops $162,216.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $162,216.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00020378 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.44 or 0.02106762 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000615 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002506 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

