TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TTEC has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million. TTEC had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 50,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,200. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TTEC by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TTEC by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TTEC by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

