Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $60,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

