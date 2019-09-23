Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Twilio worth $123,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.03. 87,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,963. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $140,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,118 shares of company stock valued at $18,372,324. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.