UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,439,052 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 456,297 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $212,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.97.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

