UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $197,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.07. The company had a trading volume of 537,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $207.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

