UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $271.50 Million Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,814 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Metlife worth $271,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after buying an additional 1,488,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 114.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,286,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,579,000 after buying an additional 1,222,194 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Metlife by 15,027.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 1,099,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,346,000 after acquiring an additional 933,688 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.85. 2,159,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

