UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $246,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.