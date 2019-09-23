UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,004,598 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,955,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,004,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $315,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 66.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,868,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,906,595,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,037,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,447,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $600,575,000 after buying an additional 99,168 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,332,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,869,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,583.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 17,750 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,259,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,256 shares of company stock worth $17,990,093. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,640. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -88.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

