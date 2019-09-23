UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,177 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $236,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $100,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,762. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

