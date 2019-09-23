UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 577,288 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 577,288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Ross Stores worth $191,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 787,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,238 shares of company stock worth $16,416,914 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

