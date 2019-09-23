Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG) fell 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), 19,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 100,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.70 ($0.36).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.

About Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

