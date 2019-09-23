United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 10,457 iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,319,000. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,330,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $445,000.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,986. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.