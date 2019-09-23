UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $583,500.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,874,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UNH traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $228.77. 2,927,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,155. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average is $242.59. The company has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Private Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

