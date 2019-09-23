US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $17,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after buying an additional 354,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,319,000 after buying an additional 313,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 95.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 261,650 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

CPB stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $46.79. 51,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,720. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

