US Bancorp DE Has $1.72 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,610,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

ATO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.38. 11,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,176. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $113.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

