US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of USPH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.89. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,248. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $81,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $506,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

