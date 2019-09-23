US Bancorp DE Sells 3,463 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,706 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 17.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in IDACORP by 44.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in IDACORP by 355.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,995 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $2,014,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,149. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.24. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.76.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

