Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) Shares Down 1.1%

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:VGWCF)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 213,437 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 254,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

About Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

