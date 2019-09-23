VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5,443.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 258,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. 6,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,315. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.5%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

