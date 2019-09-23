VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.74, 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter.

