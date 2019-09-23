Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 5,180,855 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,180,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $983,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after buying an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,524,000 after purchasing an additional 868,747 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,870,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,310,000 after purchasing an additional 609,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

