Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.13 Billion Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,113,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.69% of NRG Energy worth $1,127,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,888. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

