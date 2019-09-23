Vanguard Group Inc. Has $942.77 Million Position in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,348,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,758,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.12% of Array Biopharma worth $942,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

ARRY stock remained flat at $$47.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 206,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Array Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Array Biopharma from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

