Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,883,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Steris worth $1,173,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Steris by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Steris by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Steris by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steris by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,815 shares of company stock worth $18,749,602 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.68. The stock had a trading volume of 128,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

