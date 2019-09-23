Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,843,000 after buying an additional 721,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,077,000 after buying an additional 289,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,089,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,486,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,562,000 after buying an additional 244,016 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,602. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

