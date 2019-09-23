Verge Reaches Market Cap of $68.14 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $68.14 million and $1.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00722073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000805 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011626 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,952,680,429 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Binance, Crex24, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Coindeal, CoinExchange, YoBit, Graviex, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.