Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,828 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,079 shares of company stock worth $9,818,085. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

