VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $4.72 on Thursday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

