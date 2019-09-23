Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. Analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veru news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Greco bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $89,040 and sold 80,000 shares worth $170,700. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

