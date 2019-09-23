Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 34,025 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Bank of Hawaii worth $90,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 24,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 30.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

