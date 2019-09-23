Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 941,420 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 941,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,815,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 374,829 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

