Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $87.88 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $87,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 210,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 346,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NWE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 122,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.22. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In other NorthWestern news, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $255,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $589,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

