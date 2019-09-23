Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $106,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,094,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,016,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,615,000 after purchasing an additional 564,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,160,000 after purchasing an additional 87,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $126,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,979 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,967.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 393,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,474 shares of company stock valued at $30,379,431. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

