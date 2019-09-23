Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 107,680 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $127,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth $35,000. Motco grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.67. 18,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

