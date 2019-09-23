Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 171,555 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of bluebird bio worth $95,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $206,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,060. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $87.49 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.28.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

