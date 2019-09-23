Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.25). Viewray reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

VRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,864. The company has a market capitalization of $335.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $193,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,175 shares of company stock worth $1,235,805 in the last three months. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Viewray by 4,390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Viewray in the first quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Viewray by 57,004.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viewray during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Viewray during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

