Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

VGZ opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 313,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

