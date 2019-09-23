Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.00% of Vista Outdoor worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $748,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 33,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $150,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. 14,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.67 million, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.