VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VMware by 629.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush set a $210.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.09.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.14. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $3,484,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,120 shares of company stock worth $10,678,437. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.