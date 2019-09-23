Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $182.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $165.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

