Waves Community Token Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $3,407.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00202380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.01188053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00089754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

