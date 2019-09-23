WavesGo One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One WavesGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. WavesGo has a market capitalization of $114,065.00 and $3.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WavesGo has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00201190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.01200947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00090565 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,675,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,675,691 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WavesGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

