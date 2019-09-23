Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.38. 16,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,696. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

