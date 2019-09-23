Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Sells 2,048 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $123.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $305.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

