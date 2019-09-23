WeAreSatoshi Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. WeAreSatoshi has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00912342 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003621 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001671 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Coin Profile

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi.

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

