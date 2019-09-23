Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE: NEM) recently:

9/23/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

9/11/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.10 to $45.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

NEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $29,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,412.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,305.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,360 shares of company stock worth $3,358,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

