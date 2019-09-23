Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) vs. Verb Technology (NYSE:VERB) Head-To-Head Survey

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Verb Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weight Watchers International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $30,000.00 849.11 -$12.13 million N/A N/A

Weight Watchers International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Weight Watchers International and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weight Watchers International 2 7 2 0 2.00 Verb Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus target price of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Verb Technology has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.10%. Given Weight Watchers International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weight Watchers International N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -286.22% -816.37% -121.85%

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats Verb Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company also engages in the meetings business, which presents weight management programs, as well as allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people experiencing similar weight management challenges. In addition, it offers various digital subscription products, including Weight Watchers OnlinePlus and a weight management companion for Weight Watchers meeting members to digitally manage the day-to-day aspects of their weight management plan, as well as provides interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow weight management plan; and personal coaching products. Further, the company provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, food, and restaurant guides with SmartPoints values, Weight Watchers magazines, and other third-party products. Additionally, it licenses the Weight Watchers brand and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services, as well as endorses selected branded consumer products; and engages in publishing magazines, as well issues other publications, such as cookbooks, and food and restaurant guides with SmartPoints values. It offers products through its meeting and franchisee business, as well as online. Weight Watchers International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.